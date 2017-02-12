Now Playing
Posted: February 12, 2017

Chance The Rapper Turns Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Party All The Way Up [VIDEO]

Comments

The world has their eyes on Los Angeles as it shines brightly with all the legendary stars in town for Grammy Weekend. Last night (Feb. 11), Clive Davis and The Recording Academy hosted their annual Pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills. During the epic pre-game, a slew of artists hit the stage to perform including Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, and Chance The Rapper. 

 

The Coloring Book rapper, who has five Grammy nods at press time, hit the stage to perform his song “No Problems,” which is nominated for ‘Best Rap Song’ and ‘Best Rap Performance.’ 

Watch Chance The Rapper perform at the only pre-Grammy party that matters below. 

The pre-game for the #GRAMMYS was real last night! @chancetherapper performed his GRAMMY-nominated song "No Problems" at Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMY party in Beverly Hills #ChanceTheRapper #CliveDavis #GRAMMYS2017 #99JAMZ [📹 @jillstrada]

