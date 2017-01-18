It’s been a mission and a half for the Trump administration to lock in legitimate acts to perform at the upcoming Presidential Inauguration. Music legends like Elton John, Garth Brooks, Celine Dion and more have publicly declined to perform in Washington, D.C. for the event. Pop and hip hop artists like Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, 2 Chainz, Bruno Mars, and others have also turned down the opportunity to perform at the historic event.

But there’s always that one artist who dares to be different.

According to NY Daily News, singer Chrisette Michele is booked to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20th. Originally, the plan was to have her join singers Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett to sing a joint version of “International.” However, once two of the three singers dropped out, Michele agreed to stay on as long as she could perform her own R&B set.

The deal was made over a week ago, but reps for the former Motown signee claims they kept her involvement a secret to avoid heavy criticism from her fan base throughout the seven days leading up to the event. They also held off on the announcement due to singer Jennifer Holliday’s last-minute decision to drop out due to a “lapse of judgment.”

Fans of Michele didn’t hold back on their thoughts about her performing for Donald Trump’s big day. Twitter sounded off with colorful tweets denouncing the Grammy Award winner.

Black Twitter getting ready for Chrisette Michelle's response... pic.twitter.com/6Gx94r4ifj — Rich. Yeah that one. (@NotoriousGRC) January 18, 2017

I'd pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

Who in Trump's camp even knows wtf Chrisette Michelle is? Omarosa? — chaotic evil (@FroMoxie) January 18, 2017

