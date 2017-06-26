Sign in with your existing account
Diddy Releases ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ Documentary
Getty Images
By
Tony Centeno
After the calamity of the BET Awards, Diddy dropped off something special that he’s been teasing for a few weeks now. Soon after DJ Khaled dropped the video for “It’s Secured,” the Bad Boy founder released
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop exclusively via Apple Music.
The 60-minute film serves as the official documentary into the Bad Boy legacy from the beginning of Sean Combs’ business venture all the way until the ‘Bad Boy Reunion Tour’ in 2016. The documentary also features never-before-seen footage of Diddy and Jay-Z in the studio working on his 1999 album
Forever.
Watch
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop exclusively on Apple Music now.
