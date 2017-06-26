Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

Diddy Releases ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ Documentary 

Getty Images

By Tony Centeno

After the calamity of the BET Awards, Diddy dropped off something special that he’s been teasing for a few weeks now. Soon after DJ Khaled dropped the video for “It’s Secured,” the Bad Boy founder released Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop exclusively via Apple Music.

The 60-minute film serves as the official documentary into the Bad Boy legacy from the beginning of Sean Combs’ business venture all the way until the ‘Bad Boy Reunion Tour’ in 2016. The documentary also features never-before-seen footage of Diddy and Jay-Z in the studio working on his 1999 album Forever.  

Watch Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop exclusively on Apple Music now

