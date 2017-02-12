The 59th annual Grammy awards went down last night and some of hip-hop’s biggest stars took home several trophies. Chance The Rapper racked up three awards including ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best Rap Album.’ Drake managed to reap the rewards for his infectious single “Hotline Bling” by snagging two awards.

Beyonce went home with the award for ‘Best Urban Contemporary Album.’ She went up against Adele for the top three awards of the night: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Although Adele claimed them all, the “Hello” singer still gave all the props and respect to Beyoncé for her Lemonade album. Meanwhile, Solange, Lala Hathoway, and Maxwell all walked away with awards.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele WINNER

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year:

"Hello" — Adele WINNER

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) WINNER

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper WINNER

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best R&B Performance:

"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Permission" — Ro James

"I Do" — Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me" — Rihanna

"Cranes in the Sky" — Solange WINNER

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

"The Three Of Me" — William Bell

"Woman's World" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Sleeping With The One I Love" — Fantasia

"Angel" — Lalah Hathaway WINNER

"Can't Wait" — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

"Come and See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

"Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

"Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"Lake By the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) WINNER

"Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé WINNER

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album:

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway WINNER

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

Best Rap Performance:

"No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz WINNER

"Panda" —Desiigner

"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne

"All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

"Freedom" — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Hotline Bling" — Drake WINNER

"Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

"Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

"Famous" — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

"All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

"Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) WINNER

"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper WINNER

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

