FRESH JAMZ: Big Sean, Sampha, Young Dolph & More

Every fan of G.O.O.D music has been counting down the days until the release of Big Sean’s new album I Decided, and now it’s finally here. After you jam out to the entire album especially his Eminem assisted banger “No Favors,” check out a handful of projects from artists who were able to compete with the hype around Sean Don’s album including Young Dolph, Sampha, Young Chop, and Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog.

1. Big Sean I Decided.

Big Sean finally released his fourth studio LP I Decided. via G.O.O.D Music today. The 14-track album features his major hit “Bounce Back” and his new anthem for Detroit featuring Eminem called “No Favors.” Migos, Jeremih, the other half of Twenty88 Jhene Aiko, The-Dream, Starrah, and the Flint Chozen Choir also contribute their own unique touch to Sean’s new batch of songs.

Stream or cop the album here: iTunes

2. Sampha Progress

﻿R&B and electronic music collade on Sampha’s debut album Progress, and it’s not as bad as one may assume. The British singer delivers 10 new tracks that describe his true feelings about life over smooth synths and dope 808’s. With zero features, Sampha formally introduces himself to the world as a unique solo artist who’s making progress in the world.

Stream or cop the album here: iTunes

3. Young Dolph Gelato

As promised, Young Dolph comes through with his new mixtape Gelato. His 11-track project features the lead single “Bagg” featuring Lil Yachty, “Drop It Off” with the Migos, and “On The River” featuring Wiz Khalifa. The King Of Memphis drops via his indie label Paper Route Empire records.

Stream or cop the mixtape here: Datpiff

4. Young Chop Let Em Know Chop

﻿Chicago producer Young Chop is back and better than ever with his new project. Let Em Know Chop features 13 brand new songs featuring Sonny Digital and the Chop Squad. If you’re looking for something that will shake your block, be sure to add Chop’s new mixtape to your playlist.

Stream or cop the mixtape here: Datpiff



5. Your Old Droog & Wiki What Happened To Fire?

﻿Don’t sleep on Your Old Droog. The Brooklyn rapper has been keepin’ it 100 since he just broke into the rap scene in 2013. Earlier this week, Droog and his boy Wiki dropped off their fresh EP What Happened To Fire? There’s only five records on it, but each song features production from revered producers Statik Selektah, Black Milk, !llmind, and AraabMUZIK just to name a few.

Stream the mixtape here: SC

Tony MC