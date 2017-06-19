Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: June 19, 2017

JAY-Z Confirms His New Album, Teases New Single

Comments
Getty Images

By Tony Centeno

JAY-Z has been teasing the release of a new album for the past few weeks with subtle promo, but now he has finally confirmed its arrival. Last night (Jun 18), Roc Nation released a teaser from Hov’s new album 4:44 called “Adnis.” The video features ‘Moonlight’ star Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover in an intense boxing scene as Hov’s new single plays in the background. 

“Letter to my Dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke,” JAY-Z raps in the song’s opening. “Words on a paper that I never read/Proses never penned, they stayed in my head.” 

Not only is Hov Season making its comeback, but the hyphen in his name has also returned. Pitchfork reports that JAY-Z will feature the hyphen and will be written in caps from now on. Boss moves. 

Look out for 4:44 available exclusively for TIDAL and Sprint customers 6/30. Watch the teaser for “Adnis” below.

 

#JAYZ '4:44' Sprint.TIDAL.com #TIDALXSprint #444

6,336 Likes, 278 Comments - Roc Nation (@rocnation) on Instagram: "#JAYZ '4:44' Sprint.TIDAL.com #TIDALXSprint #444"

Tony MC

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation