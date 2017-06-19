JAY-Z Confirms His New Album, Teases New Single

Getty Images

By Tony Centeno

JAY-Z has been teasing the release of a new album for the past few weeks with subtle promo, but now he has finally confirmed its arrival. Last night (Jun 18), Roc Nation released a teaser from Hov’s new album 4:44 called “Adnis.” The video features ‘Moonlight’ star Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover in an intense boxing scene as Hov’s new single plays in the background.

“Letter to my Dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke,” JAY-Z raps in the song’s opening. “Words on a paper that I never read/Proses never penned, they stayed in my head.”

Not only is Hov Season making its comeback, but the hyphen in his name has also returned. Pitchfork reports that JAY-Z will feature the hyphen and will be written in caps from now on. Boss moves.

Look out for 4:44 available exclusively for TIDAL and Sprint customers 6/30. Watch the teaser for “Adnis” below.

