Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: February 21, 2018

Wendy Williams’ Doctors Prescribes 3 Weeks Off For TV Host

Comments

By Edwards Antoine

The  53-year-old daytime talk show host revealed she is suffering from Graves' disease on her show Wednesday morning. Wendy Williams broke the news after taking three days off last week for what she claimed were "flu-like symptoms".

Here’s what Wendy said to all the #WendyWatchers about her condition and what it means for her LIVE show!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation