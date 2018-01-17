By Shelby Rushin

Being a man of his word, Colin Kaepernick isn’t just tweeting and talking about how he wants to see change in the world, he’s putting his money where his mouth is. Back in In 2016 Colin promised to donate $1,000,000 to charities that support underprivileged communities. The plan was to donate $100,000 per month.Well, #7 has already donated $900,000, today (Jan.17th) Kaep will announce which charities will receive the final $100,000. We can appreciate a man of his word!