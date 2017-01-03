Yesterday (Jan. 2), Chance The Rapper posted a new photo of himself and Childish Gambino, and their followers went wild with excitement. Fans of Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino are now calling for them to give them some kind of hint about their alleged joint mixtape.

The hype surrounding their highly anticipated collaborative project has been cooking since the Chicago rapper appeared on Gambino’s “The Worst Guys” off his 2013 album Because The Internet. Their recent photo was taken in the midst of their back-to-back headlining performances at Field Day in Sydney, Australia for New Year’s Eve.

There’s no confirmation of their joint album... yet. We’ll just keep our eyes on their Instagram accounts for any and all updates.

Tony MC