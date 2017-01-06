Sign in with your existing account
Trina Premieres New Tory Lanez Collaboration “Damn” With Felisha Monet
Trina stopped by 99 JAMZ to chop it up with Felisha Monet about her sixth studio album coming soon. After reflecting on the tragic shooting at Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport, the Diamond Princess revealed the process behind creating her next LP.
During the interview, Felisha Monet also spoke with Trina about her most recent EP
Dynasty 6, which she dropped last month in honor of her birthday. Since her fans have totally eaten up all six records, Trina felt like it was time to reveal her latest creation with “Luv” rapper Tory Lanez called “Damn.”
Check out Felisha Monet’s full interview with Trina below.
Tony MC
