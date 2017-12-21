YouTube

By Tony Centeno

Throughout the year, our girl Supa Cindy has been connecting with the freshest rappers in SoFlo to see just how hard their bars really are. Shortly after Cypher #2 starring Bobby Lytes, Rico Ritch, Chyna J & Jazzy F, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show host is back with round 3. This time around, Cindy recruits the newest MC’s from Dade County that have been making moves all over Florida and beyond.

Cindy taps Slip-N-Slide’s newest signee Mike Smiff, “Nice & Slow” rapper Lil Dred, V Stuck, Jay Burna, Grimass, Smiles Official, Pilly Mae, Eric Leon, and Frank Kastle to come through and throw down some serious bars.

Watch Supa Cindy’s Miami Cypher 3 below.

Tony MC