Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: February 28, 2017

Trick Daddy & Supa Cindy Launch Their “Famous & Uncensored” Podcast (Video)

Comments

Dade County native Trick Daddy continues to bring the culture of his city to the airwaves with his brand new podcast 'Famous & Uncensored.' With the help of his co-host Supa Cindy of 99 JAMZ, Trick sits down with some of the most intriguing hip-hop artists, sports figures, and more as he and Cindy chop it up about everything from music, movies and sex of course.

READ: 99JAMZ UNCENSORED STARRING TRICK DADDY FUELED BY 1-800-THE BOSS

During "Famous & Uncensored," Trick and Cindy sit down with rappers like Jim Jones and Lil Scrappy as well as former football players like Chad "OchoCinco" and Bryant McKinnie to talk about a slew of topics. "Famous & Uncensored" is set to feature more legends from the worlds of hip-hop and sports as well as a handful of sexy models and Instagram vixens.

 

There's no need for an introduction to Trick Daddy, whose legendary rap career lives in infamy after making notorious records like "Nann N*gga" with Trina and Miami's longtime anthem "Shut Up." On the flip side, Supa Cindy serves as Ricky Smiley's co-host for "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" on 99 JAMZ. She's also the center of attention on Rick Ross and Scrilla's high-profiled single "Supa Cindy," which was featured on Maybach Music's Priorities 5 mixtape and released by Epic Records and CinD Media.

READ: SUPA CINDY GIVES WOMEN KEYS TO SUCCESS AT 'AN EMPOWERED YOU' [VIDEO] 

Watch the trailer for Trick Daddy and Supa Cindy's "Famous & Uncensored" podcast below.

Tony MC

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation