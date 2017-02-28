Dade County native Trick Daddy continues to bring the culture of his city to the airwaves with his brand new podcast 'Famous & Uncensored.' With the help of his co-host Supa Cindy of 99 JAMZ, Trick sits down with some of the most intriguing hip-hop artists, sports figures, and more as he and Cindy chop it up about everything from music, movies and sex of course.

During "Famous & Uncensored," Trick and Cindy sit down with rappers like Jim Jones and Lil Scrappy as well as former football players like Chad "OchoCinco" and Bryant McKinnie to talk about a slew of topics. "Famous & Uncensored" is set to feature more legends from the worlds of hip-hop and sports as well as a handful of sexy models and Instagram vixens.

There's no need for an introduction to Trick Daddy, whose legendary rap career lives in infamy after making notorious records like "Nann N*gga" with Trina and Miami's longtime anthem "Shut Up." On the flip side, Supa Cindy serves as Ricky Smiley's co-host for "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" on 99 JAMZ. She's also the center of attention on Rick Ross and Scrilla's high-profiled single "Supa Cindy," which was featured on Maybach Music's Priorities 5 mixtape and released by Epic Records and CinD Media.

Watch the trailer for Trick Daddy and Supa Cindy's "Famous & Uncensored" podcast below.

Tony MC