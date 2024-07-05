42 Dugg and DaBaby hold it down for New Music Friday

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

With Fourth of July festivities underway, some artists still managed to put out some new music this week. Here's some of the latest to hit the culture:

42 Dugg had fans waiting for a while, but his debut album, 4eva Us Neva Themis finally here. The 21-song album includes collaborations with Lil BabySexyy RedMeek MillJeezy and more.

DaBaby has released a new song titled "NAN," on which he boasts about being a Billboard chart-topping artist and more. "Real n***** Baby and I went No. 1 / ain't Nan n**** who can do it like me," he raps. The track follows the release of his video for "Done Trying," one of three songs on his EP, Ghetto Superstar.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!