42 Dugg and DaBaby hold it down for New Music Friday

With Fourth of July festivities underway, some artists still managed to put out some new music this week. Here's some of the latest to hit the culture:

42 Dugg had fans waiting for a while, but his debut album, 4eva Us Neva Them, is finally here. The 21-song album includes collaborations with Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, Meek Mill, Jeezy and more.

DaBaby has released a new song titled "NAN," on which he boasts about being a Billboard chart-topping artist and more. "Real n***** Baby and I went No. 1 / ain't Nan n**** who can do it like me," he raps. The track follows the release of his video for "Done Trying," one of three songs on his EP, Ghetto Superstar.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.