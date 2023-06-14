99Jamz Events

COMMUNITY is at the heart of everything we do at CMG Miami.

Summer Arts Conservatory at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center

Summer Arts Conservatory at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Date: June 13th until August 12th 2023 Time: 8:30am - 5:30pm Location: African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 6161 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33142 The Summer Arts Conservatory at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center is bbaaaaaacccckkk! The AHCAC welcomes the smiling faces of all Miami-Dade County and Broward County talented 5-16 year old young artists back to the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center for an ENJOYABLE summer of exposure to the arts! It’s not too late to join us! Call the Center at: (305) 638-6771 to Register. See you all at the Summer Arts Conservatory!

The VIP Free Friday event is at the Miami Children’s Museum, every 3rd Friday but June is a special Caribbean Heritage celebration.

Miami Children’s Museum, special Caribbean Heritage celebration. Date: Friday, June 16th 2023 Time: 3pm-8pm Location: Miami Children’s Museum 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132 The VIP Free Friday event is at the Miami Children’s Museum, every 3rd Friday but June is a special Caribbean Heritage celebration.

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - June 22nd

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair | Multi-Industry Hiring Event Date: Thursday, June 22nd 2023 Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Location: FLA Live Arena (Formerly BB&T Center) 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, Florida 33323 Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. On-the-spot interviews & job offers will be made! * Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe County.

2023 State of the City Address

2023 State of the City Address Date: June 22, 2023 Time: 6pm Location: City of Lauderdale Lakes Multi-Purpose Auditorium 4340 NW 36th Street Lauderdale Lake, FL 33319 The City of Lauderdale Lakes holds its annual State of the City Event on June 22nd at 6pm as presented by Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips. Government officials, residents and business owners are welcomed to attend the City’s summarization of this fiscal year’s departmental accomplishments along with the City’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. We promise a fun night with information, music and much more! Additionally you will be able to experience State of the City with your elected officials and many other special guests General admission: No charge

Miami Northwestern Class of 1983 Class Reunion

Miami Northwestern Class of 1983 Class Reunion Date: Friday, June 23rd 2023 Time: 6pm Location: Broward County Police Benevolent Hall 2901 SW 26th Terr, Dania Beach, FL ***Dress to Impress*** Open Bar - Dinner- Dancing - Entertainment Then on Saturday, June 24th 2023 Join Miami Northwestern Class of 1983 Picnic at 12noon Arcola Lakes Park 1301 NW 83rd Street Miami

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - August 31st

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair | Multi-Industry Hiring Event Date: Thursday, August 31st 2023 Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Location: FLA Live Arena (Formerly BB&T Center) 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, Florida 33323 Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. On-the-spot interviews & job offers will be made! * Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe County. Tips for Job Fair Success: Dress professionally as if attending a job interview. Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience. Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter. Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event.

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - October 19th

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair | Multi-Industry Hiring Event Date: Thursday, October 19th 2023 Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Location: FLA Live Arena (Formerly BB&T Center) 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, Florida 33323 Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. On-the-spot interviews & job offers will be made! * Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe County.

EMBRACE GIRLS FOUNDATION: Jeffrey Osborne

An Intimate Holiday Evening With Jeffrey Osborne, Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King, and Howard Hewett Date: December 17th 2023 Time: 7pm Location: The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach

