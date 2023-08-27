Above 500 Inc and The Empower Kits

Brawley - President Above 500 Inc and Markita Heard - President of The Empower Kits - We discussed how the 2 organizations have joined forces. Above 500 offers students at risk access to positive mentorship through various platforms and their "Ignite the Culture" events and The Empower Kits are made up of school supplies that include a QR code that leads to Empower City where students get resources that include mental health support.

August 27, 2023