COMMUNITY is at the heart of everything we do at CMG Miami.

On Demand

99Jamz host Supa Cindy spotlights events and programs at schools, churches, government offices and non-profit organizations throughout the Miami community.

The Miami Dade College Foundation

CEO - Nelson Hincapie , Rising Scholar Students Samuel Boyer and Jeenny St. Cyr - Discussed how the Miami dade Foundation raises funds to support students to access quality education and fulfill their academic aspirations. Also discussed was how the Rising Scholar program has changed the student's lives.

The Miami Heats NBA Player Brandon McCoy

and Jordan Webster of the Ground Up Foundation - Discussed his journey from growing up in the streets if Chicago, joining the Ground Up Foundation, giving back to the community and being a part of The Miami Heat family

Above 500 Inc and The Empower Kits

Brawley - President Above 500 Inc and Markita Heard - President of The Empower Kits - We discussed how the 2 organizations have joined forces. Above 500 offers students at risk access to positive mentorship through various platforms and their "Ignite the Culture" events and The Empower Kits are made up of school supplies that include a QR code that leads to Empower City where students get resources that include mental health support.

