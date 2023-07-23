Register to play 99JAMZ 1K Minute, Your chance to win $1,000 weekdays at 7am!

99JAMZ 1K

Every weekday in the 7am hour, answer 10 questions correctly in 60 seconds and win $1,000 with the 1K minute exclusively on the Pac Jam Morning show! Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover your accident attorneys dot com. 99 JAMZ DID THAT! Thanks for listening in your car or on our app!

REGISTER to play! Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover, youraccidentattorneys.com.

REGISTER BELOW:



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/28/23–12/29/23. Open to legal FL res. in Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter: (i) complete entry form at 99jamzmiami.com; (ii) be selected by Sponsor to participate; and (iii) correctly answer all Quiz questions in allotted time. Odds of being selected to participate vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.99jamzmiami.com. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020 Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

