B2K, H.E.R. and more join Jhené Aiko at LA stop of Magic Hour tour

Jhené Aiko kicked off the second leg of her sold-out Magic Hour tour Wednesday, and it was filled with surprises. Ab-Soul, H.E.R., her sister Mila J and B2K joined her onstage for her hometown show at LA's Crypto.com Arena.

Ab-Soul came out to perform his verse on the Chilombo cut "One Way St." He was then followed by B2K's Omarion, who performed "Post to Be" before sharing a few words about Jhené's journey.

"You reminded me the other day that the first tour you went on was with B2K. So, I think it's only right that we honor that moment and we do it like how we did it back then. Ladies and gentleman, B2K!" he said, bringing out J Boog, Fizz and Raz-B, who gifted her with some flowers. "One, two, three, four and you know I'm the unofficial fifth member of B2K," Jhené responded, to which O replied, "We love you, Jhené. We're so proud of you. Continue on."

The show went on with Mila J joining Jhené for their song "On the Way," as well as her own hits: “My Main” and “Kickin’ Back.”

H.E.R. then popped out for the premiere performance of Jhené's "B.S.," later reflecting on the moment on Instagram. "THERE WOULD BE NO H.E.R. WITHOUT JHENE @jheneaiko love you so much. Thank you for bringing me out in your Hometown," H.E.R. wrote. "I was in the audience fangirling so hard when 'My Mind' played."

Miguel showed up to sing "h**" and "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)," and Jhené's partner, Big Sean, performed "Beware" and "I Don't F*** With You."

The next stop on the Magic Hour tour is Phoenix, Arizona; the tour concludes on Aug. 22 in Columbus, Ohio.

