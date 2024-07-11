Mustard talks 'Faith of a Mustard Seed' title, rapping on "Pray for Me" and more

Mustard is prepping for the release of his new album, arriving July 26. It's called Faith of a Mustard Seed — a name suggested to him by the late Nipsey Hussle.

"When I started this album, well, before, when I was doing 'Perfect Ten,' [Nipsey Hussle] was telling me one of my albums that I should name it Faith of a Mustard Seed," he told XXL. "I started feeling like the records were becoming more soulful-leaning. It just kind of reminded me of like, me being a kid and different parts of Los Angeles."

"That's where I was like ... this is supposed to be called Faith of a Mustard Seed," Mustard continued. "I went back and thought about my life and it resonated with me more than any other title that I could come up with at the time and I felt like it just fit."

Faith of a Mustard Seed will feature Mustard on the beat, but also on the mic. He raps on "Pray for Me," which finds him discussing his divorce and losing his grandparents to COVID-19.

"I always used to say I would never rap on a song. I don’t know, I was just like, I feel like people have never heard my side of any story," Mustard says. "But I felt like this was the perfect time to explain to everybody where I’ve been for the last five years ... I always wanted to talk about something that was real to me, and that, even if you didn’t like the rap, you really like, understood he’s saying some real s***, what he’s saying is honest, and it’s vulnerable."

Mustard's ultimate goal: "To have music that people want to listen to 20 years from now."

