Will Smith talks "Work of Art," reveals title of upcoming album in chat with Russ

Will Smith continued his return to music on Friday, when he released "Work of Art," featuring Russ and his son Jaden. He revealed in a chat with Russ that he found his voice while recording the track.

“‘Work of Art’ was the song where I found my voice,” he said. “That’s how I wanna sound, that’s what I wanna talk about...I had recorded probably 20 tracks before that and there was the old constellation of ideas of who I thought I needed to be that was coming through in the music...It was like that is the fullness of who and what I actually am."

Will then broke down the first two lines of his verse, explaining that "I am the paint, and I'm the brush, and I'm the canvas" means he's not blaming anyone else for his actions in life. "I am a saint, but if you touch, I am a savage," is him finally coming to terms with the reality that "as sweet and kind and gentle and generous and loving as I can be, I am a motherf***** too. I can go both ways."

Will's "Work of Art" will appear on his new album, which he revealed in the chat is called Rave in the Wasteland. "It's learning how to celebrate in the crocodile, in the belly of the beast, in the valley of the shadow of death, in the dark night of the soul," he says.

It will also feature lead single "You Can Make It," which he says is "base level encouragement where it's like I promise you there's something you don't see."

Will ends the chat by thanking Russ for hopping on the song. The full convo is available to watch on YouTube.

