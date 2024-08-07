Cardi B back on the Defense!!

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Looks like Cardi is back on social media having to defend herself after a video of her in a heated argument in New York has leaked on internet.

The New York Post shared the video which was taken on July 28th of Cardi in a shouting match with another woman outside a New York City apartment complex. The argument allegedly began when the woman, who is a resident of the building, came outside and shouted at people to leave the area around 1 a.m. Cardi seemed to witness the situation claiming she saw the woman kick a Cybertruck which was parked outside.

Cardi can be heard telling the woman, “You were harassing them, though. You touched their car! I saw you! I’m recording you, b**ch. I’ll f**k you up, for real!”

Btches trying to be funny and make this something it’s not but I don’t care. I don’t like when people think they can bully people for no reason.. like how you gonna do all that yelling, hit their car, AND call the cops all because they taking pictures in front of a building?! https://t.co/bwG5utHDKw — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 5, 2024

Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok 😂😂 https://t.co/utpPmCpM9W pic.twitter.com/2GS2NEA7hZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 5, 2024