Chris Brown hanging on....

Literally!!

Chris Brown to bring ‘11:11’ tour to Orlando

By DJ Entice

So on Wednesday Chris Breezy was doing a show in New Jersey when a mechanical issue occurred while he was hoisted in the air. It took bringing out a massive ladder during his performance for him to get down and he was not happy with the venue staff!! But he still finished the show up like a champ! check the video below! Have you ever been to a show and seen something like this happen?



