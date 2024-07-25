Hip Hop Beefs including Drake & Kendrick Lamar turned into a “Jeopardy!” category

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

This past week, Jeopardy! created a category with famous Hip Hop Feuds titled “Diss-track-tions”. The category described the key players or songs in the feuds and had contestants referencing 2pac vs. The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent vs. Cam’ron, Nas vs. JAY-Z and The Game vs. Eminem and most recently to Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

“Jeopardy!” has featured more HipHop references as of late; even if contestants are not always well versed on the genre. Last year, contestants did not know the answer to the question involving Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Posting the clip on their official account, the Jeopardy! team even pointed to Drake and Kendrick in their caption, writing, “All we gotta say is… THEY NOT LIKE US!!! #Jeopardy! #hiphop #rapmusic”


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!