Hip Hop Beefs including Drake & Kendrick Lamar turned into a “Jeopardy!” category

This past week, Jeopardy! created a category with famous Hip Hop Feuds titled “Diss-track-tions”. The category described the key players or songs in the feuds and had contestants referencing 2pac vs. The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent vs. Cam’ron, Nas vs. JAY-Z and The Game vs. Eminem and most recently to Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

“Jeopardy!” has featured more HipHop references as of late; even if contestants are not always well versed on the genre. Last year, contestants did not know the answer to the question involving Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Posting the clip on their official account, the Jeopardy! team even pointed to Drake and Kendrick in their caption, writing, “All we gotta say is… THEY NOT LIKE US!!! #Jeopardy! #hiphop #rapmusic”



