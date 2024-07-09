Hotboys Reunion Album?? Lil Wayne isn’t aware...





Recently Lil Wayne had a conversation with Cam Heyward on his show Not Just Football. And from the looks of it he is shocked to find out that Juvenile announced a Hotboys Reunion album that is in the works.

Now when asked about being apart of the album Wayne responded “Sh*t, you just told me. When they coming?” which can be seen at the 18:50 mark of the interview below. “When them boys coming? I need to go check it out. I would love to see that.”

Wayne said he has not recorded anything for the album yet but would be willing to stating “I have no problem going to that kitchen and making myself comfortable in there. But nah, I ain’t smell it. It ain’t come through the window yet...I’ma go to the kitchen if it come through the window. But nah, they ain’t told me nothing yet.

