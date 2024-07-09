Hotboys Reunion Album?? Lil Wayne isn’t aware...

Lil Wayne at the BOK Center 2024

By DJ Entice


Recently Lil Wayne had a conversation with Cam Heyward on his show Not Just Football. And from the looks of it he is shocked to find out that Juvenile announced a Hotboys Reunion album that is in the works.

Now when asked about being apart of the album Wayne responded “Sh*t, you just told me. When they coming?” which can be seen at the 18:50 mark of the interview below. “When them boys coming? I need to go check it out. I would love to see that.”

Wayne said he has not recorded anything for the album yet but would be willing to stating “I have no problem going to that kitchen and making myself comfortable in there. But nah, I ain’t smell it. It ain’t come through the window yet...I’ma go to the kitchen if it come through the window. But nah, they ain’t told me nothing yet.

I would totally be here for that!

Check out the whole interview below.


DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!