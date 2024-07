2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ - Caesar's Superdome - Day 2 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Lady of Rage performs onstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

If you grew up in the 90′s then you have got to remember the infomercial Queen Miss Cleo! She allegedly told you your future, with a Jamaican accent that wasn’t hers. She was ultimately outed as a fraud. Its time we get clarity as to what really happened. Miss Cleo Airs on Lifetime Aug 10th. Check the trailer here.