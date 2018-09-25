99 Cosign: Jay Burna Speaks On His New Project ‘Trophy’ & More

Luis Vallin

By Tony Centeno

It was the most intense match-up to ever go down at WEDR, and Jay Burna came out victorious.

Broward county’s own Jay Burna made history on 99 JAMZ after the city dubbed him the 99 Cosign artist of September. Before the mayhem began inside the Pac Jam last week (Sept. 24), Burna and Lil Haiti’s rising star Freese Cola had the city in an uproar when the voting among the Top 5 artists of the month resulted in a historic tie. To determine the sole winner, both Burna’s “Mine All Mine” and Cola’s “When It Get Real” were submitted to Battle JAMZ for the ultimate tiebreaker. After an extremely close race, the fans rallied behind “Mine All Mine” and gave him the coveted cosign.

“It’s an amazing feeling to create history and come out with the trophy,” Jay Burna said. “Broward County and South Florida showed up for me. I’m truly grateful.”

“Mine All Mine” is Jay Burna’s latest single to drop following songs like “Mood” and “Ready Or Not”. The winning track also features rising artists Khalil and Alexander Star. All three artists shot the quasi-NSFW video for the song earlier this year, and dropped it at the top of this surgical summer.

“I was working with producer Pay Attention and we both agreed that we wanted something that the ladies would feel apart of and never got tired of playing,” Burna said about his song. “As far as the video, the directors and I wanted something that grabbed the essence of the palm tree vibe of Florida while capturing the magic filled with great views and beautiful women.”

Born in L.A. and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Jay Burna’s career began with his first mixtape I’m A Beast, which dropped back in 2008 via his independent label Black Congress Music Group. Over the last decade, Burna has released at least 11 mixtapes and abundance of dope singles like his breakthrough hit single “Ready”, his collaboration with RYLTY STATEMENTS called “Drive Me Crazy,” and his latest freestyle over Drake’s “Diplomatic Immunity.”

“Mine All Mine” is set to be featured on Jay Burna’s forthcoming project Trophy. There’s no release date as of now, but he’ll let us know as soon as it’s ready to hit the streets.

“It’s almost complete I keep touching things up but it’s ready to go,” Jay Burna said. “I’m proud of the music that I’ve recorded on there. A date will be released very soon. You’ll hear it first on 99 JAMZ!”

Watch a brief recap of the epic tiebreaker, and see Jay Burna’s reaction when he got the call below!