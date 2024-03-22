New Music Friday: Mac Miller, Nas, Alicia Keys and more

From a song for a musical to a new Nas video, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

SiR, Heavy -- The album marks the singer's first full-length release in five years. It started as a set of poems and sees him being "dark, ugly, honest in a way that I should have never been," he tells Billboard. His five favorite tracks are "Brighter," "Ricky's Song," "You," "I'm Not Perfect" with Ab-Soul and "Ignorant" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Mac Miller Estate and Rostrum Records, "The Quest" -- The song was previously released as part of the 10th anniversary vinyl edition of Watching Movies with the Sound Off, which is now available on streaming platforms.

Nas, "I Love This Feeling" -- The Magic 3 cut has received the music video treatment with some help from director Leff. The visual sees him cruising the streets and teaching the youth while reflecting on his life in the lyrics.

Alicia Keys, "Kaleidoscope" -- Written for the singer's Hell's Kitchen musical, the song features vocals by Keys, Maleah Joi Moon and the Broadway cast of Hell's Kitchen. Alicia will perform the track on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kash Doll featuring Tee Grizzley, "Pressin'" -- The two Detroit natives come together on a track that sees Kash flexing on the opposition. "Diamonds white like I brought these b***** straight from heaven/ Back hurting from all this work, I can't stop the stepping, ayy," raps Kash, who recently announced she's expecting her second child.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.