GOTCHA!!!!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

If you remember a couple of weeks ago, Safaree from Love & Hip Hop was allegedly robbed. Well Looks like TMZ has gotten hold of the video where he actually was robbed at gunpoint. Law enforcement has arrested Shawn Harewood & Johnathon Ricketts in connection with the robbery. Apparently Safaree knows Harewood very well but hasn’t spoken to him since the break up between him & Nicki Minaj.