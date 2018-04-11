Now Playing
Posted: April 11, 2018

GOTCHA!!!!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

If you remember a couple of weeks ago, Safaree from Love & Hip Hop was allegedly robbed.  Well Looks like TMZ has gotten hold of the video where he actually was robbed at gunpoint.  Law enforcement has arrested Shawn Harewood & Johnathon Ricketts in connection with the robbery.   Apparently Safaree knows Harewood very well but hasn’t spoken to him since the break up between him & Nicki Minaj.

