Tory Lanez Punches a Fan!

By Randall Floyd

Tory Lanez got into a fight on the Fourth of July.

During his “Memories Don’t Die Tour” stop at Toronto’s Rebel Complex on Wednesday (July 4), the “Talk to Me” singer was seen throwing punches at a fan. We don’t know exactly how or why it happened, but Lanez had asked the crowd to put their hands up so he could walk on them.

“Hands the f**k up,” he said before jumping into the audience. He then proceeded to throw punches the fan.

“I told a ni**a…f**k. Yo, hands up!” he said after security jumped in to break things up.