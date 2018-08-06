Vouge Magazine

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

By Randall Floyd

Queen Bey rules Vogue.

The superstar singer graces the magazine’s September issue, shot by 23-year-old Atlanta photographer Tyler Mitchell, who was hand selected by Beyoncé. The groundbreaking cover, her fourth for Vogue, marks the first time in the magazine’s 126-year history that a black photographer has shot the cover of the fashion bible.

In the stunning shoot, the “Flawless” Mrs. Carter dons a floral headdress and designer creations by Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Dior, and Gucci, while speaking about her pregnancy and delivery, ancestry, historic Coachella performance, and the legacy she hopes to leave her three children, Blue, Rumi, and Sir.

After going “through hell and back,” life is good for the 36-year-old. “I’m in a place of gratitude right now,” says Beyoncé. “I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry. I want to learn more, teach more, and live in full. I’ve worked long and hard to be able to get to a place where I can choose to surround myself with what fulfills and inspires me.”