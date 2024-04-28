At least 2 killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt At least two people have died in tornadoes that made their way through Oklahoma. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — At least two people have died in tornadoes that made their way through Oklahoma.

Two people were killed in the town of Holdenville and four others were injured, Hughes County Emergency Medical Services said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The two people killed include a 4-month-old child, according to KOCO. They were killed after the tornado hit Saturday evening. The other person killed was identified as a man, according to KFOR.

Most of the tornadoes hit after sunset, KOKH reported.

“My prayers are with those who lost loved ones as tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma last night,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement, according to the AP.

Stitt declared a state of emergency in 12 counties on Sunday following the tornadoes. He is also planning to tour the city of Sulphur, the AP reported.

Multiple tornadoes were reported since Friday in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas, according to the AP. Flood watches and warnings remain in effect in those states on Sunday.

