‘This one hurts:’ Rapper Chris King, 32, killed in Nashville shooting

Chris King killed FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Chris King, musician, attends the Trippie Redd Toy Drive and meet & greet on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. King was killed in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Trippie Redd/10K Projects /Getty Images for Trippie Redd/10)

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are investigating a shooting that killed rapper Chris King on Saturday.

Nashville police said King was in an alley with a group of his friends when three other men — whom King’s group did not know — approached the men and tried to rob them.

“The (surviving) 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends,” according to the Nashville Police Department. “It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck.”

The 29-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, survived the shooting. King, 32, whose birth name is Christoper Cheeks, was later found in the Hayes Street Hotel parking garage. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

King had performed at the Nashville Cannafest on Friday, according to his Instagram page.

Pop star Justin Bieber, a close friend and one-time roommate, mourned King’s death in a post on social media Sunday.

“Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers,” Bieber posted to his Instagram Story, the Los Angeles Times reported. “See you in paradise brother.”

Keke Palmer, who knew King when he was a member of the R&B group 2 Much, shared a photo of herself and King on Instagram.

“I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began. iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days,” Palmer wrote. “Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible.”

Trippie Redd also mourned King’s passing, writing “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! I can’t catch a break.”

“I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking,” he continued. “He had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother.”

