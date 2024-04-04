99 JAMZ Putting a Grand In Your Hand!

Grand in your Hand

99 JAMZ is PUTTING A GRAND IN YOUR HAND! GET YOUR BAG! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Sponsored by Digicel!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/15/24–5/31/24. Open to legal US res (excl. 5/27/24). in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

“$170,000 CASH” KEYWORD SPRING 2024 SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES


