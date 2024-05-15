Juneteenth: Freedom Day

City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson, Councilman Reggie Leon and Councilman Robert Stephens, III present the 4th Annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration under this year’s theme, “America Keeps Its Promise For Freedom For All “! The Park-In and Party is hosted by Miami Gardens’ own Comedian Marvin Dixon with music by DJ Bo Weezy.



This year’s fest will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in the great City of Miami Gardens, South Florida’s epicenter of black culture. Gates open at 3:30pm.



The City of Miami Gardens has invited special local acts to perform multiple musical selections that will highlight our successes, diversity and our unity.



Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and Black Independence Day, celebrates the end of the Civil War and slavery.



It was June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger traveled to Galveston, Texas and announced that the Civil War has ended, and all enslaved people were to be freed. Since then, communities have celebrated June 19 as the official day of Emancipation.



According to the United States Library of Congress, “communities have developed their own traditions. As families migrated from Texas to other parts of the United States, they carried the Juneteenth celebrations with them.”



For more information about the event and to be a vendor please contact Jamal Engram at JEngram@miamigardens-fl.gov or (305) 622-8000 ext. 2789.