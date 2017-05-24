Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: May 25, 2018

99JAMZ Memorial Day Weekend Guide

Comments

99 JAMZ IS YOUR OFFICIAL MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND STATION!

WE ARE TAKING OVER BEST OF THE BEST THIS SUNDAY 

 


HEAR YOUR FAVORITE DJ’S ALL WEEKEND LONG... 

FRIDAY, MAY 25th  

12p-2p DJ Hercules

2p-4p DJ Money

4p-6p DJ Entice

6p-7p Megan Ryte

7p-8p DJ Laz

8p-10p DJ Nasty Big Mack N/A

10p-12mid DJ Lucky C DJ Nasty N/A

SATURDAY, MAY 26TH

12mid-2a Waggy T

2a-4a ®DJ BJ Live

12n-1p DJ Nasty

1p- 2p DJ Enuff

2p-4p DJ Hercules

4p-6p DJ BJ Live

6p-8p DJ Money D

8p-10p Haitian Mike

10p-12mid DJ Entice

SUNDAY, MAY 27TH

12mid-2a DJ Lucky C

2a-4a ®DJ Hercule

12n-2p DJ Money D

2p-4p ®JahLion Sound

4p-6p Bad Boy Rue

6p-8p DJ BJ Live

8p-10p DJ Juice

10p-12mid DJ Lucky C

 

MONDAY, MAY 28TH  

12mid-2a ®DJ Hercules

2a-4a ® DJ Entice

12p-2p DJ Lucky C

2p-4p DJ Money D

4p-6p DJ Entice

6p-7p DJ Hercules

7p-8p DJ Hercules

8p-10p DJ Nasty

 

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation