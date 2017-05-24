Sign in with your existing account
99JAMZ Memorial Day Weekend Guide
99 JAMZ IS YOUR OFFICIAL MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND STATION!
WE ARE TAKING OVER BEST OF THE BEST THIS SUNDAY
HEAR YOUR FAVORITE DJ’S ALL WEEKEND LONG...
FRIDAY, MAY 25th
12p-2p DJ Hercules
2p-4p DJ Money
4p-6p DJ Entice
6p-7p Megan Ryte
7p-8p DJ Laz
8p-10p DJ Nasty Big Mack N/A
10p-12mid DJ Lucky C DJ Nasty N/A
SATURDAY, MAY 26TH
12mid-2a Waggy T
2a-4a ®DJ BJ Live
12n-1p DJ Nasty
1p- 2p DJ Enuff
2p-4p DJ Hercules
4p-6p DJ BJ Live
6p-8p DJ Money D
8p-10p Haitian Mike
10p-12mid DJ Entice
SUNDAY, MAY 27TH
12mid-2a DJ Lucky C
2a-4a ®DJ Hercule
12n-2p DJ Money D
2p-4p ®JahLion Sound
4p-6p Bad Boy Rue
6p-8p DJ BJ Live
8p-10p DJ Juice
10p-12mid DJ Lucky C
MONDAY, MAY 28TH
12mid-2a ®DJ Hercules
2a-4a ® DJ Entice
12p-2p DJ Lucky C
2p-4p DJ Money D
4p-6p DJ Entice
6p-7p DJ Hercules
7p-8p DJ Hercules
8p-10p DJ Nasty
