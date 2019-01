Join The 99 Jamz Squad Monday, January 21st! We’ll be holding it down at the MLK Parade in Broward at 9AM! The Fort Lauderdale MLK Day Parade goes from Lincoln Park, down Sistrunk & 7th Street to Esplanade Park!

Also, we’ll be in Dade County starting at 11AM! The MLK Parade in Liberty City kicks off on NW 54th Street and ends at The MLK Jr. Memorial Park on 32nd Avenue