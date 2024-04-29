Barry Jenkins says Beyoncé was "mom first" alongside daughter Blue Ivy in 'Mufasa'

Beyoncé was a "mom first" alongside her daughter Blue Ivy in Mufasa: The Lion King, according to director Barry Jenkins, whose forthcoming prequel debuted its first trailer on Good Morning America Monday.

Jenkins spoke to GMA about working with Beyoncé, reprising her role as Nala from the 2019 live-action Lion King adaptation, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is taking on the role of Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

"Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she's working with her daughter, when she's in the room with her daughter, she's a mom first," said Jenkins. "So much of that energy bled into the film."

Jenkins said the real-life relationship between Beyoncé and her daughter made the role a natural fit for the film.

"I think for them, too, they just approached it that they both wanted to perform and do the best they could. And yet, they didn't have to pretend very much because they really are mother and daughter."

Jenkins said working with the mother-daughter duo was "really special."

"I was so glad that both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were down to do it, and watching them work together was just really special," said the Moonlight director.

Jenkins also spoke highly of Blue Ivy’s work ethic, calling the 12-year-old a "professional."

As part of the Mufasa trailer debut, GMA also revealed the cast and that the film, out Dec. 20, features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

