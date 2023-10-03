BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 honoring Swizz Beatz and Timbaland with Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award

A few hip-hop stars will be announced winners at the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday night, but they're not the only ones receiving awards. BET has revealed Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are among the special honorees who will be recognized at this year's event.

The super producers are expected to receive the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award for their "impressive cultural contributions, talents, and unbound creativity, that has cemented them as two of the most innovative forces in music and popular culture," according to BET.com. Rock The Bells founder/CEO LL Cool J will present them with the honor.

At the event, Swizz and Tim will also celebrate hip-hop with the presentation of this year's cypher, which will include freestyles from the likes of Bun B, Cassidy, Gloss Up, Lady London, Lola Brooke, Scar Lip and Symba. DJ Hed, LaNell Grant, Maiya The Don and That Mexican OT will be featured on the digital cypher.

The BET Hip Hop Awards take place Tuesday, October 3, but will air October 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Also receiving special honors are I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Marley Marl and the late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, whose family will accept the Global Visionary Award on his behalf.

Hosted by Fat Joe, the annual awards show will be packed with performances from Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla and Sexyy Red. Deejays and producers will be recognized during a tribute featuring Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch and Spinderella; So So Def will celebrate its 30th anniversary with help from Jermaine Dupri, Bone Crusher, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, Ludacris and more.

