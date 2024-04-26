Eminem announces new album, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

Eminem is ready to say goodbye to his alter ego. 

The rapper announced his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Thursday night.

The announcement, which aired during the NFL Draft, featured a trailer for a fake true crime series, Detroit Murder Files, about the "cold case" murder of Slim Shady. 

The host sets the scene calling Slim Shady the "blond antihero" who had "no shortage of enemies," while 50 Cent tells the camera, "I thought we were friends. He's not a friend. He's a psychopath." 

Then we see an interview with someone who has their identity hidden as they speculate on Slim's killer. "Whoever did it, I'd like to shake their hand one day," he says.

The album title then flashes across the screen with the words: "Summer 2024." At the end of the clip, the anonymous participant is revealed to be Eminem himself. 

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) marks Eminem first album since 2020's Music to be Murdered By.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

