Posted: June 12, 2018

2018 XXL FRESHMAN CLASS

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

XXL has revealed its annual list of rising stars. Now in its 11th year, this year’s Freshman Class includes Lil Pump, BlocBoy JB, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, J.I.D, Stefflon Don, YBN Nahmir, Wifisfuneral, and Trippie Redd. 

