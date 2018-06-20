Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2018

A BOOGIE IS BACK!!!

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie goes global with his latest project, International Artist, which drops today on High Bridge The Label/Atlantic Records. 

The 8-track set, which follows his 2017 debut The Bigger Artist, showcases the 22-year-old New York rapper’s versatility, with appearances from Tory Lanez, Jessie Reyez, NAV, Davido, & more!  Salute A BOOGIE & go stream his new project.

