Posted: July 31, 2018

French Got Robbed!!!

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

 

French Montana was the victim of a home invasion robbery.

According to TMZ, at least two armed robbers broke into the rapper’s Calabasas crib, which is located in a guard gated community, early Tuesday morning (July 31). 

Law enforcement officials were summoned to French’s mansion around 9 a.m., several hours after the crime occurred. French and others were reportedly home at the time. It’s unclear if anyone was injured, but no one was hospitalized.

It’s unknown what, if anything, the thieves took. Cops are still investigating and don’t have any suspects yet.

French purchased the 7,229 square-foot compound from Selena Gomez, who sold it for $3.3 million in 2016 after the house became a frequent target of stalkers.  Hope that all is well with our family French Montana.

