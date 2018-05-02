Kodak Who???

Steve Granitz/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

It’s official!!! Kodak Black has changed his Government Name. Born as Dieuson Octave, the 20 year old rapper from pompano has changed his name to Bill K. Kapri. His attorney said that this changed is to give Kodak a fresh start following all his legal issues. Bill is currently in jail serving time for probation violations & could be out by October. Keep ya head up Kodak!!!!

