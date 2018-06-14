Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2018

NEW COVER ALERT!

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

OVO season is here.

Drake has announced a June 29 release date for his new album Scorpion. The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to share the date and reveal the simple black-and-white cover art featuring a headshot of him and his signature “Aubrey Graham.”  Miami Can’t wait for this.  Drake hasn’t released an album since he dropped “Views” in 2016. 

JUNE 29 2018 🦂

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

