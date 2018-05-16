Now Playing
99JAMZ
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
99JAMZ
Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: May 16, 2018

Salute 99 Jamz own DJ Khaled

John Lamparski/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Congratulations are in order for 99 Jamz own Dj Khaled.  He leads the 2018 BET awards nominations with 6.  Some of his nominations include Video of the year, Best Collaboration, Album of the year, & the Coco-Cola Viewers Choice Award.  The BET awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday June 24th at 8pm. 

