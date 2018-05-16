Sign in with your existing account
Salute 99 Jamz own DJ Khaled
John Lamparski/WireImage
By
Randall Floyd
Congratulations are in order for 99 Jamz own Dj Khaled. He leads the 2018 BET awards nominations with 6. Some of his nominations include Video of the year, Best Collaboration, Album of the year, & the Coco-Cola Viewers Choice Award. The BET awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday June 24th at 8pm.
