John Sciulli

By Randall Floyd

A$AP Rocky is about to unleash his new album Testing.

Pretty Flacko seemed to reveal that his long-awaited third solo LP will drop this Friday, May 25. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of hands holding up five fingers and two fingers. His caption: “525.”

Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper revealed the cover art and announced that the album was complete. “ALL DONE,” he said. Salute to ASAP Rocky.

