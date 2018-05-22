Now Playing
Posted: May 22, 2018

John Sciulli

By Randall Floyd

A$AP Rocky is about to unleash his new album Testing.

 

Pretty Flacko seemed to reveal that his long-awaited third solo LP will drop this Friday, May 25. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of hands holding up five fingers and two fingers. His caption: “525.”

 

Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper revealed the cover art and announced that the album was complete. “ALL DONE,” he said.  Salute to ASAP Rocky.

