Posted: June 22, 2018

THE BOSS IS BACK!!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

The Boss is back & has joined forces with Future & dropped his new joint “ Green Gucci Suit”.  This will be on his new project PORT OF MIAMI 2 : BORN TO KILL which will release later on this year.  Cograts Boss & Welcome Back!!!

