Posted: April 30, 2018

Tory Lanez Talks New Album, Fatherhood & More At UNCENSORED

Melody T

By Tony Centeno

Tory Lanez came home to South Florida to chop it up with the JAMZ fam, and hang out with his day one’s at the first UNCENSORED of 2018. The event sponsored by Purple Carpet was full of loyal fans of the “Litty” singer who came to hear Tory speak about his music, love, and life. Before the doors opened, the line outside Revolution Live poured out onto the sidewalk while listeners eagerly waited for the ultimate experience with their favorite artist.

 

Upon walking in, DJ Entice was at the helm of the DJ Booth bringing his Thunderstorm mix to life. As the twerking continued into the night, a handful of lucky listeners got to meet with Tory and snap a pic with him before the start of the show. Afterwards, the Pac Jam’s own DJ Nasty and Big Mack shut the stage down with the best TBT mix while DJ Lucky C hosted an impromptu dance contest for Rolling Loud tickets.

 

Eventually, Felisha Monet made her way on to the UNCENSORED to officially kick off the show. The crowd roared with cheers when Tory Lanez made his grand entrance. He immediately felt the love, especially after a fan gave him a fresh painting inspired by his life on canvas.

 

During the interview, Felisha spoke with Tory Lanez about his latest album Memories Don’t Die, which dropped a few weeks ago. He touched on a plethora of topics from his personal favorite song off the album, “B.I.D” to the joys of fatherhood. He also described his plans to work on a Spanish album with Reggaeton star Ozuna.

 

Catch all the exclusive photos here and watch the interview in full below.  

