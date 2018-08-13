Now Playing
Posted: August 13, 2018

Mr. #1

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Travis Scott is taking a ride to the top with Astroworld.

The Houston rapper’s third album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 537,000 equivalent album units, the second-largest overall week for an album in 2018. Of that number, 270,000 were traditional album sales, marking the second-biggest sales week of the year. The sales were driven by Astroworld merchandise/album bundles that were sold on Scott’s official website. 

The only album to surpass Scott this year is Drake’s Scorpion, which opened with 732,000 units. The Canadian rapper’s album, which earned 117,000 equivalent album units, was dethroned from the top spot after five straight weeks.  Congratulations goes to Travis Scott.

