Posted: September 18, 2018

Wanna Be like Mike!

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Hurricane Florence victims are getting a huge assist from Michael Jordan ... 'cause the NBA's best-ever is sending $2 MILLION to help anyone affected by the storm.

Jordan -- who owns the Charlotte Hornets -- says he's giving $1 mil to the American Red Cross and another million to the Foundation For The Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Response fund.

The Hornets are also donating food boxes.

The team says it's also created "Carolina Strong" shirts ... and says 100 percent of the profits will be donated as well.  Great Job MJ!!!!!

