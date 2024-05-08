Marjorie Taylor Greene begins process to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Georgia representative began a longshot effort to oust Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House. (Caroline Brehman_CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday called up a resolution to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, hoping to force a vote to remove the Louisiana Republican.

The longshot move by the Georgia representative, while a major challenge to Johnson’s leadership, is expected to fail as Democrats are expected to support the speaker.

Now that Greene has begun the process, the House must consider the issue within two legislative days, CNN reported.

As soon as Greene filed her motion, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., moved to table the vote, The Washington Post reported. That would effectively kill Greene’s effort.

The motion by Greene came days after she and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., met with the speaker to outline demands to accept, threatening to trigger a motion to vacate if he did not comply, according to the newspaper.

The two representatives wanted Johnson to no longer favor sending aid to Ukraine, defund any Justice Department investigations into former President Donald Trump, and pass a dozen individual spending bills or institute a 1% cut across government agencies, the Post reported.

